A nurse lost his life after he was hit by a Kia Renault vehicle Thursday morning.

According to reports, a Benz bus on top speed forced the driver of the Kia Renault to veer off the road and run into the young man.

Abdulai Yaqoub, the Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

He said the body of the deceased has deposited at the Bimbilla Government Hospital.

Mr. Yaqoub said the two drivers were arrested and are currently in police custody.

