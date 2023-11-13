A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kobby Mensah has refuted claims by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong that the Vice President cannot be blamed for the currently economic woes.

Mr. Agyepong had said that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be solely held responsible for the current state of Ghana’s economy.

Mr. Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, urged Ghanaians to be lenient towards Dr Bawumia, emphasizing that as Vice President, he is not the ultimate decision-maker in the government.

He called for public support for Dr Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

However, Prof Kobby Mensah vehemently disagreed with Kwabena Agyepong’s argument, describing it flawed.

In a post shared on X on Monday, November 13, 2023, Prof Mensah contended that, Dr Bawumia’s performance has been subpar and marked by incompetence.

He noted critics, including himself, who label Bawumia as a failure have based their judgment on the Vice President’s claim to be an economic wizkid.

Below are Prof Mensah’s post on X

Kwabena Agyepong’s argument is massively flawed. By what metric is he measuring Mahama? Most people, including me, who say Bawumia is a failure and incompetent have used his own claim to economic knowledge supremacy as the measure, in addition to his continuous lies. #NFFP pic.twitter.com/oYhuam4SnL — Prof. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) November 13, 2023