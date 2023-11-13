Residents of Natwi-Akura and Tekpetse, fishing communities in the Krachi Nchumuru district of the Oti Region, are urgently appealing to the government for assistance, as their homes and properties have been submerged and destroyed by floods in the area.

A total of 15 communities in the Krachi Nchumuru district have been affected by the devastating floods, causing extensive damage to farmlands, houses, other properties, and displacing hundreds of individuals.

A visit to the affected areas by Adom News revealed that, the flood has not only left homes in ruins but has also contaminated water bodies, posing a serious challenge to accessing clean water.

Residents of Natwi-Akura and Tekpetse shared their distressing experiences, explaining how the overflow of the Oti river led to the floods, sweeping away their homes and causing widespread destruction.

The victims say they struggle to get clean water and are left with no option than to drink from the polluted Oti river.

While acknowledging the relief efforts made by individuals including the Member of Parliament for the area, Solomon Kuyon, and CEO of DZATA cement, Ibrahim Mahama, the residents said more assistance is urgently needed to address the current situation.

In response to the crisis, MP Solomon Kuyon donated over 1,000 5.kg bags of rice, cooking oils, canned foods, tomatoes paste, medicines, bedsheets, and other relief items to the affected communities.

He described the incident which has destroyed properties worth millions of cedis as tragic.