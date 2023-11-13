The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned of dire consequences if an earthquake strikes in Ghana, particularly in areas along the fault lines where indiscriminate constructions are underway.

The Deputy Director General of Technical and Reforms at NADMO, Seji Saji Amedonu said NADMO has started educational and awareness initiatives in communities identified as being at the highest risk of earth tremors.

“For those who are putting up structures in those areas, the normal processes of permitting, going through the Assembly before you start any construction must be followed. But it is a general problem of law enforcement in our country. Until that improves, we still continue having this issue,” he said.

Thousands in the capital were left terrified after an earth tremor on Sunday morning.

Although the earth tremor felt in parts of Accra had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) stated that the tremor was a minor event and was not expected to cause damage.

However, the GGSA urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal duties.

It also advised citizens to report any further tremors to the Authority.

The Authority, while admitting that such natural occurrences are difficult to predict, said it is “committed to the continuous monitoring of these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk”.