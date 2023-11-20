Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including polling station executives and electoral area coordinators in Sehwi Akontombra in the Western North Region want Member of Parliament for the area, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh to unopposed in the upcoming primaries.

They said given his performance, they prefer he goes unopposed when the party opens nominations for the primaries in the constituency later this year.

Addressing the press, the former Constituency Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Daniel Oduro said the decision for the MP to go unopposed is because he is a team player and hardworking.

As an MP, they consider him extremely affable when dealing with party delegates and constituents.

They said Hon. Tetteh attends and sponsors party obligation to social functions, and his share of the MPs Common Fund has been put to meaningful use and has lobbied for a lot of government projects in the area.

Daniel Oduro indicated that, the MP has been involved in human resource development and job placements for his constituents and his resource has brightened the party’s outlook in the constituency.

He further called on all the party supporters in the constituency to rally behind Alex Djornuboah Tetteh to go unopposed in primaries.

Meanwhile, some of the polling station executives and the electoral area coordinators in Akontombra have seconded calls for the incumbent MP to run unopposed.

They said the lawmaker has brought more development projects in the area hence he deserves to run unopposed.