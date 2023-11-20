The government, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways has completed the construction of the deplorable Enchi-Dadieso road.

The road that links the Suaman and Aowin districts was unmotorable making traveling difficult for traders and passengers.

Contract was awarded to many contractors but they failed to executive the job until NAG Fairmount Construction Limited took charge of the project.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News’ Augustine Boah commended government for completing the construction of the road.

Also, the District Chief Executive for Suaman, Philip Kwabena Boahene commended the NPP government and the contractor for bringing respite to the people.