The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has slammed the Majority caucus over the absenteeism of its members in the House.

Attendance in Parliament has generally suffered due to limited voter and voter transfer exercises.

MP for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, expressed concern over this development, since government business is expected to be led by the majority.

He lamented that, most Majority MPs have abandoned parliamentary duties and joined the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his nationwide tour.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Murtala Mohammed called on the Majority leadership to address the lack of seriousness among their members.

His comments followed the announcement of the Free SHS bill, which is expected to be laid in the House.

He criticized the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for failing to ensure members from his side were present in Parliament to conduct business on behalf of their constituents.

Meanwhile, Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh has commended the Minority for accepting the free SHS bill.

