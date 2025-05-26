Asante Kotoko can win Premier League title but … – Abdul Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito remains hopeful about his team’s chances of winning the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title despite a goalless draw against Bibiani GoldStars on Matchday 32.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 stalemate at DUN’s Park, a result that dealt a blow to their championship ambitions. Kotoko now sit third on the league table with 55 points, five points behind leaders Nations FC, with just two games left in the season.

Speaking after the match, Zito admitted the dropped points were disappointing but stressed that the title race is still open.

“It was a fantastic game, every team wanted to win, we all created a lot of chances, and we couldn’t put it into the net. Nobody knows what is going to happen, unless we calculate and add the two games,” he said.

“Even if we win, then we can’t go anywhere, then it’s over for me. For now, I will never say it’s over,” he added.

Kotoko will next face Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium in Matchday 33, aiming to keep their title hopes alive.