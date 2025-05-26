Mahama urges businesses to cut prices as cedi gains strength

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline and called on businesses to support Ghana’s economic recovery by reducing prices of goods and services in line with the recent appreciation of the cedi.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit and Awards Expo, President Mahama commended companies that have already adjusted their prices, highlighting the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) for their decision to reduce transport fares.

“GPRTU, thank you very much,” he said.

He urged other businesses yet to respond to the cedi’s gains to pass on the benefits to Ghanaians, assuring the business community of continued government efforts to maintain fiscal discipline and foster economic growth.

“I commend all businesses that have acted in good faith by lowering prices in line with the cedi’s performance. This gesture helps ease the financial burden on citizens and shows true partnership in national development,” President Mahama added.

