Chelsea lead race to sign Ipswich’s Delap

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap after other Premier League clubs were made aware of his preference to move to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest were among the clubs to have shown a serious interest in Delap, who has a £30m release clause, while Manchester City also hold a buy-back option.

The 22-year-old joined the Tractor Boys from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £20m last summer and was this month given permission to speak to interested clubs.

“Liam’s looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that,” said Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, ahead of his side’s final Premier League game.

It is now understood Stamford Bridge is Delap’s first-choice destination.

Chelsea, who lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy on Wednesday night, last week qualified for the Champions League, providing Delap with the chance to add to his solitary appearance in the competition with Manchester City in 2022.

Delap made 32 starts in the Premier League for Ipswich last season, scoring 12 goals.

Ipswich, who were relegated at the end of the season after finishing 19th in the table, are interested in taking Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan as a replacement for Delap.

The Spanish striker scored six goals in 14 appearances for Chelsea this season but has missed most of 2025 with a muscular injury. He returned as a late substitute during the Conference League final in Wroclaw.