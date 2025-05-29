Kojo Brace Initiative donates sanitary pads to school girls in Egyam, Yakor

In a display of community care and empowerment, the Kojo Brace Initiative (KBI) has once again proven its unwavering commitment to social protection and youth development. On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, KBI donated free sanitary pads to schoolgirls in the communities of Egyam and Yakor in the Western Region.

This thoughtful gesture, to mark the 2025 World Hygiene Day, goes beyond charity—it is a bold statement in support of girls’ education and well-being.

For many students in these areas, access to sanitary products remains limited, often resulting in missed school days and disrupted learning.

“This is more than a gift. It’s about dignity, health, and equal opportunity,” a KBI representative said during the distribution. “We want every girl to feel confident, stay in school, and chase her dreams without barriers.”

Teachers and students welcomed the donation, describing it as timely and impactful.

“I used to stay home during my period, but now I can come to school without fear or shame. Thank you, KBI!” a student shared.

The Kojo Brace Initiative continues to impact lives through targeted programs aimed at uplifting underserved communities.

This latest outreach in Egyam and Yakor is a shining example of how compassion-driven action can bring lasting change—one girl at a time.

Source: Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa

