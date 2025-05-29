Four police officers promoted for diligence and professionalism

The Ghana Police Service has promoted four officers from the Western Central Regional Police Command in recognition of their outstanding diligence, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

The promoted officers are:

No. 47459 G/Sgt. Fetus Gameli Kukuia, promoted to Inspector

No. 52192 G/Cpl. Christian Asare, promoted to Sergeant

No. 52441 G/Cpl. Nicholas Kingsley Amoah, promoted to Sergeant

No. 59947 G/Const. Adam Yakubu, promoted to Lance Corporal

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, alongside members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), commended the officers for their bravery and professionalism.

The IGP emphasized the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance among its personnel.

The promotions follow a swift and critical police operation on April 30, 2025, a day after the brutal murder of five individuals at Asiyaw near Nsawam.

Acting on intelligence, the officers intercepted a Grand Bird bus (registration number AS 4431 22) at Bawdie Barrier near Wassa Akropong. A search of the vehicle led to the arrest of three suspects — Hakeem Imoro, Imoro Tahiru, and Nurideen Wahab — for unlawful possession of a submachine gun (SMG) and 21 rounds of ammunition.

Further investigations revealed the firearm was allegedly provided by Samuel Atsu Forson, alias Alanyo, who was already in police custody in connection with the Asiyaw murders. The three suspects were attempting to flee and were directly linked to the crime.

The Ghana Police Service praised the officers for their vigilance and effective policing, noting their efforts not only led to key arrests but also prevented potential escape from justice.

The Service reiterated its dedication to merit-based promotions and strengthening public trust through professionalism and excellence.

