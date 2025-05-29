Samuel Jinapor slams Foreign Ministry over Embassy closure u-turn

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has lambasted the Foreign Minister’s decision to shut down Ghana’s Embassy in Washington DC over a fraud scandal, describing the move as “kneejerk” and “populist.”

In a press release dated May 29, 2025, the Damongo MP said the closure, which lasted only three days, lacked proper diplomatic procedure and has damaged Ghana’s reputation internationally.

“This abrupt decision has made Ghana the butt of jokes in diplomatic circles,” he said.

Jinapor questioned why the entire embassy had to be closed when the alleged misconduct involved only a few staff in the consular section. He also criticized the suspension of staff, the dissolution of the IT department, and the mass recall of foreign officers as excessive and demoralizing.

“You don’t demoralize an entire mission over the wrongdoing of one or two people,” he noted.

He urged the Ministry to act swiftly to restore Ghana’s image abroad and adopt a more measured approach in managing diplomatic institutions.

“We must protect the morale of our hardworking officers and avoid populist decisions that cost the nation’s image,” Jinapor added.

Source: AdomOnline

