Washington Embassy Saga: Fred Kwarteng breaks silence on alleged corruption [Listen]

Former Head of Information Technology (IT) at Ghana’s Embassy in Washington D.C., Fred Kwarteng, has denied any involvement in corruption after being implicated in an alleged unauthorised payment scheme.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Kwarteng explained that the online system he created was developed to address internal processing delays and had been part of several projects he undertook for the embassy without compensation.

“This system wasn’t for profit. It was to solve an internal challenge and streamline consular services. I did this at no cost to the embassy,” he said.

A special audit report cited Mr. Kwarteng for allegedly setting up an unauthorised payment portal that redirected passport applicants to his private company, Ghana Travel Consultants (GTC). The portal reportedly charged between $29.75 and $60 for services, fees not approved under Ghana’s Fees and Charges Act.

The revelations prompted Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to temporarily shut down the embassy on May 26, 2025, citing the need for a “comprehensive restructuring and systems overhaul.” The embassy resumed full operations on Thursday, May 29.

Mr. Kwarteng confirmed receiving a termination letter signed by the Acting Head of Mission but declined to share the exact date of receipt.