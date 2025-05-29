GIMI Impact Ghana student shortlisted for Prestigious Global Sustainability Challenge

A Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) Impact Ghana student, Lordina Pokua Addai, has been shortlisted for the final round of the Early Steps Academy Market Disruptor Challenge, a global championship.

The challenge offers students a platform to showcase their innovative and entrepreneurial skills, particularly in developing disruptive strategies and solutions.

Assuming the role of CEO of a sustainable fashion startup aimed at challenging fast fashion giants such as Zara, Uniqlo, and Primark, participants are required to create a profitable and scalable alternative that persuades consumers to move away from the fast fashion model, which is known for its low cost, high turnover, and significant environmental impact.

Ms. Lordina, a Grade 9 student at Dison International School and a fellow of Young People Travel (YPT) Global Edge, America, is among the top five finalists selected from over 300 global competitors.

She is the only student from Africa to make it to the final round, representing the continent among 50 to 60 other African participants.

Lordina will pitch her business idea and solution concept, GREENSTITCH, with the tagline “Stitching a Greener Future,” on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Her presentation will spotlight her innovative approach to sustainable fashion, addressing the global impact of fast fashion with a focus on Ghana, and offering GREENSTITCH’s solutions to the challenge.

About Early Steps Academy:

Early Steps Academy, led by alumni of Harvard Business School, equips school children with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the real world. Using a unique case-based learning model, it introduces students to modern essential subjects and hones their 21st-century thinking and communication skills.

About GIMI Impact:

GIMI IMPACT Social Innovation is a programme by the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) designed to empower high school students to address the world’s most pressing social challenges — including climate change, food security, water scarcity, poverty, child labour, mental health, and more — through innovation.

Source: Myjoyonline