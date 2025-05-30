2025 WAFCON: Black Queens to face defending champions South Africa in opener

Ghana’s Black Queens will kick off their 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a high-stakes clash against defending champions South Africa on July 7, 2025.

The match will be the first in Group C, which also features Mali and Tanzania alongside Ghana and South Africa.

Following their opener, Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side will take on Mali on July 11 before concluding the group stage with a fixture against Tanzania on July 14.

The Black Queens, three-time runners-up in the tournament’s history, are seeking to make a strong impression in their first WAFCON appearance since 2018, when they hosted the event but failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Currently in Abidjan, the team is intensifying preparations with a training camp that includes back-to-back friendly matches against Ivory Coast, as they aim to build momentum ahead of the continental showpiece.