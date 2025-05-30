Ho Assembly, GES and stakeholders promote menstrual hygiene at Bankoe E.P. school

The Ho Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, and the National Service Personnel Association in the Volta Region, has donated sanitary pads to over 1,000 pupils of the Bankoe E.P. School.

The donation, coupled with a menstrual hygiene sensitisation exercise, was held to mark the 2025 World Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme Together for a Period-Friendly Ghana.

The Ho Municipal Girl Child Coordinator, Mrs Seyram Abra Geni-Aidam, emphasised the need for sanitary products to be made accessible to girls, while commending President John Mahama’s initiative to address menstrual poverty.

Acknowledging that many girls drop out of school due to lack of access to sanitary products, she called for a collaborative effort to fight menstrual poverty. She also expressed appreciation to the Ho Municipal Assembly for its support and interest in the 2025 Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration.

Chairperson for the event and Assembly Woman for the Loboli Electoral Area, Martha Gato-Lagble, in an interview with Adom News, called on the government to provide adequate changing facilities in schools to promote menstrual hygiene.

Belinda Dzadey, who represented the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Stephen Adom, affirmed the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring that every girl child benefits from the government’s free sanitary pad initiative.

She also took the opportunity to advise boys against stigmatising menstruation.

Source: Odehyeba Owusu Job

