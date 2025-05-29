Wontumi being investigated for fraud, money laundering – Deputy AG

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Justice Srem-Sai revealed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is leading the investigation. He also disclosed that asset recovery efforts are currently underway to safeguard suspected proceeds of crime.

“Suspect BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is under investigation for various criminal offences (including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, and money laundering),” the statement read.

He further stated that the criminal probe is being conducted alongside asset recovery proceedings to “prevent further dissipation of what law enforcement agencies strongly suspect to be proceeds of crime.”

Justice Srem-Sai also revealed that a second phase of the investigation is ongoing. This phase, he explained, is tied to a wider international organised crime network. EOCO is said to be working closely with international law enforcement agencies to unravel Chairman Wontumi’s alleged role in the global scheme.

“The suspect is also under a second strand of investigation which is part of a larger international organised crime scheme. The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is assiduously working with our international law enforcement partners on this second strand of criminal investigations,” he added.

The revelations come at a time of heightened political tension, with the NPP Minority in Parliament accusing President John Mahama of politically targeting Wontumi under the guise of criminal investigations.

Chairman Wontumi, who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is a prominent figure within the party and a key player in its campaign activities.

While EOCO has not yet issued an official statement on the matter, the Deputy Attorney General’s disclosure is the clearest indication so far of the seriousness and wide-reaching nature of the allegations against the NPP stalwart.