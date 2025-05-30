Sinner and Djokovic win on day of upsets and drama

There were five-set thrillers, significant upsets and an emotional goodbye on day five at the French Open – but it was business as usual for Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

World number one Sinner was ruthlessly efficient as he brought the curtain down on Frenchman Richard Gasquet’s career and advanced to the third round.

Sixth seed Djokovic was troubled by a blister but continued his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title with a straight-set victory over Corentin Moutet.

But while Sinner and Djokovic advanced, two of the top-20 players in the men’s draw were knocked out in marathon matches.

‘You hope the day never comes’ – Sinner ends Gasquet’s career

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: Richard Gasquet made his French Open debut in 2002

Italy’s three-time major winner Sinner extended his winning streak against players ranked outside the top 20 to 63 matches.

In doing so, he brought an end to Gasquet’s playing career, 23 years after the 38-year-old made his Roland Garros debut.

Sinner claimed a commanding 6-3 6-0 6-4 win over Gasquet but the day was still Gasquet’s, with the Frenchman addressing the adoring crowd and accepting a commemorative trophy.

“I’ve thought a lot about this day, you hope it never comes, but today is it,” Gasquet said.

“I can’t dream of anything better than standing on this incredible court, the most beautiful court in the world.”

​​​​​​​Djokovic overcomes blister complication

Later in the day, 38-year-old Djokovic continued his recent good form with a 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) victory against France’s Moutet.

Djokovic came to Roland Garros, where he is a three-time champion, on the back of winning his 100th ATP singles title in Geneva last week and maintained his good from against Moutet, winning in just over three hours.

The only potential blip for Djokovic was needing a medical timeout for a blister on his left foot in a tight third set.

The Serb was able to carry on and, after saving a set point to force the tie-break, clinched victory.

“Things got a little bit complicated with the blister,” said Djokovic. “That was bothering me for a bit.

“But I don’t think it’s going to be an issue for me to recover.”

He will face Filip Misolic after the Austrian overcame Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in a marathon five-set match.

Meanwhile, German third seed Alexander Zverev bounced back from losing the first set to secure a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory over Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

‘I was checking tickets home’ – five-set thrillers

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: Alexander Bublik is the first player from Kazakhstan to reach the men’s singles third round in Paris

Australian world number nine Alex De Minaur and Czech 19th seed Jakub Mensik both exited Roland Garros on Thursday – and both after winning the first two sets.

De Minaur lost 2-6 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-2 to 62nd-ranked Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a talented but often temperamental payer.

Bublik said afterwards he had already accepted defeat before mounting a comeback.

“I was checking the tickets [home] already in my head. I didn’t really care, in a way. I was like I will accept the loss,” the 27-year-old said.

“It was a bit early for me. I was a bit sleepy in the first two sets. So it was key to wake up and then to play one of the best Slam matches that I ever played in my life.”

Bublik will now face Portugal’s world number 200 Henrique Rocha, who surprisingly beat Mensik.

Rocha, who came through qualifying and had never won a main-draw match at a major before this year’s French Open, triumphed 2-6 1-6 6-4 6-3 6-3 against talented 19-year-old Mensik.

Fils battles through injury to win rollercoaster

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: French number one Arthur Fils had never gone beyond the first round at the French Open before this year

Home hope Arthur Fils came through a gruelling four-and-a-half-hour match against Spain’s Jaime Munar, despite being unable to move at one point because of a back injury.

The 20-year-old required treatment during the third set and looked down and out after the fourth set.

But after taking painkillers, and roared on enthusiastically by the French supporters, the 14th seed fought back from a break down in the decider to compete victory.

Fils ripped off his shirt as he celebrated the 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 0-6 6-4 victory and lapped up the applause from the crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

“This is my best match of all time” Fils said.

“I have had some difficult matches but this one is the best five-set match that I have ever played. I could have lost this match.

“I was lucky. But it’s going to be one of my best five-set matches ever of my life.”