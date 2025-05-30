Second seed Gauff through to Paris third round

Coco Gauff continued her bid for a second Grand Slam singles title with victory over Tereza Valentova to reach the French Open third round.

The 21-year-old beat 18-year-old Czech Valentova 6-2 6-4 to advance.

American second seed Gauff reached the singles final at Roland Garros in 2022 but fell in straight sets to ‘Queen of Clay’ Iga Swiatek.

Gauff has now won 12 of her past 14 matches, including reaching finals on the clay in Madrid and Rome.

However, she was made to work in the final set, with the pair exchanging nine breaks of serve before Gauff held for a 5-4 lead.

She then broke Valentova to 15 to secure victory and set up a third-round meeting with Marie Bouzkova.

Gauff won her first major singles title at the US Open in 2023 and also claimed the Roland Garros women’s doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova last year.

American third seed Jessica Pegula progressed with a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory over compatriot Ann Li.

Pegula documented her subway trips to the US Open last year and has done the same in Paris, taking the Metro to Roland Garros during the week.

“Nobody recognised me at all. Nobody cared in that sense,” the 31-year-old laughed.

“It was definitely very nice, very clean. A lot more relaxed than when I took the subway in New York. That’s, like, an experience.

“Paris, it was really easy, super chill, very clean. I didn’t have to go that far.

“I want to see if I can maybe take some players and do a couple of those in the future.”

Teenager Mirra Andreeva, a semi-finalist in Paris last year, was a 6-3 6-4 winner against American Ashlyn Krueger.

Former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova advanced on day five, beating Poland’s Magdalena Frech 6-0 4-6 6-3, but defending SW19 champion Barbora Krejcikova lost 6-0 6-3 to Veronika Kudermetova in 74 minutes.