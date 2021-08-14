It was all glitz and glamour on Friday, August 13, 2021 when celebrities graced the all-white birthday dinner of Ghanaian businessman, Kelvin Jaguar Paw aka KJP which happened at the five-star Villa Monticello Boutique Hotel in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development, Nana Kwame Bediako, and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, pulled up in their expensive cars, garnering the attention of party goers.

Singer KK Fosu, Oheneba Kissi, Efya, Afriyie Wutah, Keche Joshua and other musicians thrilled guests and other famous personalities at the birthday party which had hundreds in attendance.

Asamoah Gyan and Nana Kwame Bediako cut the birthday cake with celebrant KJB

The list of celebrities, who attended, included actress Nikki Samonas and Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy, who was captured glittering in her all-white outfit.

The night ended with fun as his close associates, friends, and family showed up to celebrate with him at his lavish birthday bash.

Check out some of the videos of the party below:

Friends and business partners of real estate developer KJB rained cash on him during birthday dinner party:

KK Fosu thrills partygoers with stunning performance

Asamoah arrives in his luxurious car

Shatta Michy shows up at KJP’s party

Keche performs No Dulling at KJB’s birthday party

Oheneba Kissi turns the place upside down with his jamming highlife songs