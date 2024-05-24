Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi has spoken out about his frustrations with the unending litigation over the leadership of the Actors Guild of Ghana, which is hurting the growth of the movie industry.

He mentioned that the absence of a functioning and effective leadership to steer the affairs of the sector had slowed things down for the industry.

Since the death of Reverend Eddie Coffie, President of the guild, in 2016, elections for new executives have been in limbo, denying the guild the chance to have the leadership to manage affairs of the industry, as well as seek the well-being of actors.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz Mr Amugi prayed the Guild would settle their differences and get back on its feet.

“The film industry is like any other business. It has its ups and downs. However, for the past few years, it’s been having issues of power struggles and conflicts, especially within the Ghana Actors Guild.

“This has led to a decline in productivity and quality because what’s being produced is not checked. We’re lucky to have Akwaaba Magic on DStv, which has provided a platform for our films. They’ve been supportive and willing to work with us, and the films they show are good. If we keep making good films, we’ll benefit from their support.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria’s film industry is ahead of ours. They have more opportunities with subscription-based streaming services such as Netflix, and we need to work together to catch up,” he stated.

Mr Amugi also shared his concerns about the lack of collaboration and cooperation in the industry, which he believes is hindering the production of high-quality films that can favourably compete anywhere.

