Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi is being rejected for movie roles because of his age.

Despite his enormous contribution to Ghana’s movie industry, Mr Amugi, 75, said he is not had it rosy with producers because of his old age.

“I was once rejected because people thought I was too old. But they forgot that a family needs both children and older people to be complete. What we see on TV and in movies shows us how people live together. And in every community, people of all ages work together. So, I’m still active, still acting and still doing well,” he told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.

But the ‘No Beast’ actor isn’t hanging his boots anytime soon. At the moment, he is on two film projects.

“I’m still active in acting and have two new films coming out. I’ve just finished one called The Fisherman, which is a foreign style film made in Ghana. I’m still working on the second one, Yen Ara, extensively Yen Ara Asaase Ni. So expect great things!” he said.

Fred talked about what’s most important for actors and how they could improve themselves in their careers.

“When it comes to acting, I think the most important qualities are humility and discipline. These traits come from experiencing different aspects of life. We can learn from what happens around us and what brings good and bad things.”

“By seeing how others have lived, we can learn to be humble and disciplined. Those who are, tend to have the best lives. Humility and discipline are key,” he said.