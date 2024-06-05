Adjuma, a talent and employer networking platform set to become the premier talent and employer jobs network in Ghana, is scheduled for a full rollout in Ghana this June.

Registered in Ghana as Adjuma Workforce Solutions Ghana Limited, with the trade name Adjuma, this Ghana/US-based tech startup launched the platform’s beta version this past February.

Adjuma has amassed over 200 users and 2,500 visitors looking for jobs weekly, with user engagements in over 15 countries. With 20 employees in Ghana and its campus located at Pantang in Accra, the full platform will roll out in full in the middle of June 2024.

Why Adjuma

The idea of Adjuma manifested through the many frustrations of trying to find a job in Ghana and various platforms that do not put much effort into the hiring experience. Current job platforms sometimes have fake employers, fake candidates, and fake jobs riddled with ads, posing a security threat to the user and creating a terrible user experience for both talent and employers.

Additionally, posted jobs that are usually not live in real-time and sometimes expire but are not removed from sites, also present a terrible candidate experience. To solve this, Adjuma is also building a full-lifecycle platform that allows employers, HR managers, and recruiters to post, find, assess, and hire talent on the Adjuma platform at a fraction of the cost of a staffing agency, LinkedIn, or other job sites.

What Makes Adjuma Different

With Adjuma, there will be no more posting job opportunities and asking potential candidates to email you their resumes/CVs. An employer doesn’t have to sift through hundreds or thousands of Resumes/CVs.

Candidates don’t have to guess whether a job is open or not because the platform verifies all jobs, employers, and candidates. Candidates can message and interact with employers in real time and rate their hiring experience with the companies on the platform. The platform connects users with like-minded professionals.

As the market differentiating feature, Adjuma will offer a refer-and-earn programme where users monetise their professional networks and referrals. “You refer a candidate in your network to a role, and when they get hired, you get paid. Removing and disrupting the $528 billion staffing agencies and in-house recruiters. Through this feature, employers will tap into the wider social networks to access global talent and open the best recruiters in the world siloed in companies to all employers,” said its founder and CEO, Gimbala Sankare.

Gimbala Sankare

The platform will also include a learning hub where Adjuma staff create micro-learning and content from their campus studio to help candidates and employers thrive. Companies looking to outsource projects to save costs can tap into the Adjuma talent communities, using the company as its payrolling agent. Employers can also introduce assessments in their application process to make vetting and shortlisting quality talent easier.

The Adjuma Mission

Adjuma aspires to be the premier talent and employer network community in Ghana and later across the continent.

“With Adjuma, we close the opportunity gap to employment and serve as a community for career professionals and employers to build a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Our platform is on a mission to connect a million Ghanaians to a million jobs.

“We are focused on building an innovative technology company that will revolutionise how we seek and hire talent in Ghana and beyond,” added Gimbala Sankare. “We all know that Ghana lacks many things, including limited accessibility to high-paying jobs and the lack of technology infrastructure to coordinate job opportunities. We still rely on word of mouth to employ people, and you can’t grow an economy through word of mouth.”

With Adjuma, we are removing the boundaries for local Ghanaians and those in the diaspora to work in Ghana or connect their skill sets with companies abroad. Talent is global, and so are talents in Ghana.

Adjuma’s Future

Adjuma aims to build a global tech company from Ghana to the world. “When we hit our milestones, don’t be surprised to see Adjuma scale across the continent by early next year and across Europe and the UK by the end of the year next year”, added Gimbala Sankare.

The company is calling all employers to reach out and make their job opportunities available to the talents on the platform in Ghana and abroad.

About Adjuma Founder & CEO Gimbala Sankare

Gimbala Sankare is an experienced global Talent Acquisition and DEI leader with a demonstrated history of working in the FinTech industry, sports and entertainment, and government. He heads Human Resources at Preti Flaherty, LLP, a top U.S. law firm providing comprehensive legal services on a statewide basis where he’s responsible for managing enterprise-wide human capital strategy to drive business results.

Before Preti, Gimbala was the Head of Talent Acquisition with the National Basketball Association (NBA). In this role, Gimbala served as the head of all talent recruiting strategies and activities with the league. His remit included building the talent team, re-imagining talent strategies for the NBA to engage in the direct-to-consumer technology marketplace, and implementing inclusive hiring strategies.

Under Gimbala’s leadership, the talent acquisition team placed over 900 hires annually. He oversaw the hiring goals for the growing content and the direct-to-consumer technology functions, leading to the successful launch of the NBA League application, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, NBA All-Star Games (Cleveland and Utah), NBA Japan Games, NBA Paris Games, and Mexico City Games.

He was also the head of Global Talent Acquisition and Diversity Equity and Inclusion for WEX Inc., a global fintech company. Additionally, Gimbala oversaw the creation and development of the DEI Centre of Excellence, with the remit of creating a global DEI strategy with regional influences and managing the accountability reporting to the C-suit and board of directors, leading the successful launch of the company’s first ESG report.

As a public servant, Gimbala is a combat veteran of the US Army and served in Public Diplomacy and Consular Service with the Department of State. As an entrepreneur, Gimbala is the founder and CEO of Stashup, a fintech, personal finance management application startup, and founded the PocketHR global talent consulting company.

Educational background

Gimbala has a bachelor’s degree in political science and international Relations from Austin Peay State University, two master’s degrees in Public Administration and Human Resources from Northeastern University, and a Strategic Human Resource Management Certificate from Cornell University.