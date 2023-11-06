Veteran actor, Fred Amugi marked his 75th birthday with the launch of his book.

Titled the ‘Beacon of Hope’, the book encapsulates his experience of pain and disappointments which later metamorphosed to joy and hope.

Giving his keynote address at the launch of his book at the Accra Mall, uncle Fred said his life has been a rollercoaster.

For someone who has been in public eye for decades, one may think Uncle Fred has amassed wealth and his life is an enviable one, but he revealed the reverse is the case.

He described his life as a route full of curves and meanders, adding that 50 out of his 75 years on earth have not been easy.

However, he revealed humility has brought him thus far and the grace of God also keeps shining in his life.

Mr. Amugi humorously noted that, it is the same grace of God that has kept him physically fit and too handsome for a man of his age.

Meanwhile, his star-studded event was graced by Yvonne Nelson, Prince David Osei, Kalsoume Sinare, IGP Dampare, Abeiku Santana, Peter Richie, Andy Dost, Fiifi Coleman and Rabby Bray.

