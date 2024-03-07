A US-based Ghanaian, Brittany Boateng has allegedly being pushed to death by her boyfriend in Chicago, Illinois.

Brittany aged 29 according to reports was pushed into the path of a moving vehicle on a highway.

The unfortunate incident occurred on February 23, 2024, when a heated argument ensued between them.

Mother of Brittany Boateng weeps inconsolably over the death of her daughter, who allegedly met her untimely death at the hands of her boyfriend after he pushed her into the path of a moving vehicle after a disagreement. https://t.co/KgCkkA8eOS pic.twitter.com/LeTIa1Yeab — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 7, 2024

The Chicago Police have since taken her boyfriend into custody, and an investigation is currently underway.

In a video shared by blogger Sikaofficial on X formerly Twitter, a woman said to be Brittany’s mother was captured weeping uncontrollably.

Attached to the video were the deceased’s photo and the obituary.

The funeral arrangement has been set for March 24, 2024.

Brittany’s death adds up to another Ghanaian man, Adu Boakye, who faced tragedy in Canada last month.

ALSO READ:

The 39-year-old father of four was shot three times while waiting at a bus stop. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.