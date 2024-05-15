The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Training School in Tema is expected to commence its Youth Apprenticeship Programme aimed at equipping the youth with valuable skills to address the growing unemployment situation in the country.

The 12-weekends programme starting in June,2024 is strategically developed to provide hands-on training and real-world experience in electrical systems, renewable energy technologies, and smart grid applications for young Ghanaians between the ages of 16 and 25.

The ECG Training Centre located at Community 10 Junction, Tema is focusing on practical skills and industry knowledge with the goal of not only preparing participants for the world of work but to be innovative.

Management believes the training can prepare participants to possibly start they own business in the energy sector.

Director of the ECG Training Centre, Ing. Godfred Mensah stated, “ Our Youth Apprenticeship Programme is not just about teaching young people to be electricians; it’s about empowering them to be pioneers of their future and of the energy sector. We are committed to providing a platform for creativity, entrepreneurship, and growth”.

For ECG Training Centre, the programme has become necessary over the growing demand for job creation and skills development among the youth.

“With the rising unemployment rates affecting young individuals across the nation, the ECG Training Centre is stepping forward to offer a solution that not only addresses immediate employment needs but also builds a foundation for sustainable development and innovation in one of Ghana’s most critical sectors”.

The Training Centre added that participants in the programme will benefit from the expertise of seasoned professionals and access to state-of-the-art facilities, receive certificate upon completion, support in entrepreneurial ventures and skills for the job market within the sector.

The ECG Training Centre invites interested candidates to apply for the Youth Apprenticeship Programme beginning in June, 2024.

