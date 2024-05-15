Ghanaians have been urged to embrace guidance and counselling as a vital component of life to address the growing character and behaviour deficit.

This call to action was made during the Ga East Municipal Education Directorate’s Counselling Week celebration in Accra.

The event, held under the theme “Embracing Guidance Counselling Services in Schools to Build Better Future Leaders and Promote a Safe School Environment and Community,” saw participating schools showcase various activities, attracting a large turnout from the general public.

According to Sally Mbia-Coleman, Guidance and Counselling Coordinator for the municipality, the program aims to raise awareness about the importance of guidance and counselling in shaping the lives of students.

“We want to emphasize the need for guidance and counselling in our schools to help build better future leaders,” she explained.

The Municipal Education Director, Eric Sey echoed this sentiment, stressing that embracing guidance and counselling will help raise good future leaders.

“We need to invest in our children’s emotional and psychological well-being to create a safe and prosperous society,” he said.

Christian Yaw Adinkrah, GNAT Chairman for Madina, Adenta, and Abokobi, has thrown his weight behind the initiative, describing it as a “good course” that will help guide students to become great future leaders.

He encouraged all teachers and parents to support this initiative, saying, “We must work together to shape the character and attitude of our children to build a better future for our country.”

The event highlighted the critical role guidance and counselling play in promoting a safe school environment and community.

By embracing this initiative, Ghanaians can help reduce character and behaviour deficit and raise a generation of future leaders who will shape the country’s prosperity.”