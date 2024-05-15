Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), Henry Quartey has patched up with New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe (IC) Quaye.

This was at a meeting at the former Ayawaso Central MP’s residence on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, accompanied by his supporters.

Prayers were said for Mr Quartey coupled with congratulatory messages on his appointment as Interior Minister.

In a brief address, IC Quaye urged NPP members to be united ahead of the December 7 election, adding they should endeavour to put their differences and interests aside.

“The party is supreme and we have to pull our resources and support the party regardless of the faction we belong to. I also pray for a long life for President Akufo-Addo, intelligence and the know-how,” he said.

For Mr Quartey’s part, he expressed appreciation to IC Quaye and all who were present for the warm reception and successful reconciliation.

The reunion comes after the IC Quaye accused Mr Quartey of disrespect and sabotage during the NPP primaries on January 27, 2024.

IC Quaye in 2012 supported and blessed Mr Quartey to succeed him as he bowed out of parliament.

However, he reportedly ditched the Interior Minister’s camp for unknown reasons to support NPP’s former Greater Accra Youth Organiser, Moses Abor.

Reacting to the development, Mr Quartey stated they are still on good terms, added political friends may not be forever.

He added that, IC Quaye remains his political godfather amidst all odds.

