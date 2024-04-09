Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has pledged that security services and relevant stakeholders will ensure a free and fair elections in December.

He made the pledge when he visited the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

He assured the Ghana Police Service that the government would will give them the requisite resources to guarantee a peaceful electoral process.

“This is an election year, and by the grace of God, we will ensure free, fair, transparent elections before, during, and after the 2024 elections. That we will not interfere in the elections. We will allow a free, fair, and transparent election. And also, just to let you know the government will continue to retool the Police Service.

“It means before the elections we shall do our best to give the Ghana Police Service more accoutrement to be able to discharge your duties professionally” Mr. Quartey stated.

