Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court on whether a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can vote and form part of the quorum while presiding.

He made this statement following the judgment given on a case filed by Private Legal Practitioner Justice Abdulai, Justice Abdulai, who was contesting the Deputy Speaker’s voting rights.

Speaking on Adom TV Badwam Show Mpensenpensenmu, he said he wasn’t surprised with the course of event, however, he was disappointed in the ruling which was not in the best interest of the country.

“After they gave the ruling I wasn’t surprised but disappointed. For me if an NPP person tells me that Kwabena let’s go to court or the Supreme Court, I won’t, because it’s a waste of time,” he said.

“He knows what he’s saying and that’s my personal position. This ruling is detrimental to the interest of the nation,” he added.

Mr Akandoh, however, advised lawyers to organise a seminar to review the previous judgement concerning Deputy Speakers’ voting rights whilst presiding, saying it could introduce a new thing in the law which is already clear.

“The work of the Supreme Court to a large extent is that every law which is not clearly understood they are required to interpret it to us.

“We have been using this law for 30 years and if not for the E-Levy there wouldn’t be any problem,” he added.