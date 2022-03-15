Hundreds of aggrieved supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency are up in arms over what they call fraudulent polling station elections.

According to the protestors, they picked forms to contest the elections only for acclamations to be done at dawn without their knowledge.

They have accused the MP for the area, Bright Wereko Brobbey and the Constituency Chairman of the party for masterminding the illegality.

Angered by the move, the party supporters have besieged the party’s Regional Office to have all the acclamations that were done, nullified in order for fresh elections to be held.

At the party’s office, the supporters forced their way into the locked building to drum home their concerns.

“We woke up this morning to the news that the election has already been held, but we are all here and we have not seen that happen, so that is the root of our anger. We don’t understand why we as supporters haven’t voted, however, our constituency executive claim we have voted,” a protestor told JoyNews.

They insisted that they will seek legal redress.

The agitation in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency is the latest in the string of internal wranglings within the governing party.

Conflicts have rocked some electoral areas as NPP began reorganising processes ahead of the 2024 general elections.