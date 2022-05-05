Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari says he’s shocked to learn that a military officer and his female partner were shot dead and then beheaded in the south-east of the country.

Mr. Buhari has ordered that the perpetrators of the barbaric crime be brought to justice.

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army, the families of the couple who were brutally murdered by terrorists in Imo State recently.

The authorities have accused a separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, for killing the couple as they travelled for their wedding last weekend.

The group has denied their involvement.

Gunmen in south-east Nigeria have recently stepped up their attacks mostly targeting the security forces.