Ghanaian gospel musician, Michael Danso has taken the gospel music scene by storm with the release of the captivating visuals for his latest single, “Me Haw” (My Problem).

The deeply moving song, accompanied by compelling visuals, aims to uplift the spirits of gospel lovers and believers alike.

With a passion deeply rooted in ministry, Michael Danso pours his heart and soul into every note of “Me Haw.”

The song serves as a fervent plea to God, expressing a desperate cry for divine intervention in the face of life’s challenges.

Through poignant lyrics and evocative melodies, Michael Danso invites listeners to entrust their burdens to God and seek His guidance in times of need.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Michael Danso shared, “‘Me Haw’ is a desperate chant to God to hear my cry and attend to my prayer. The song is a two-stanza ballad that uses explicit metaphorical expressions to narrate true-life experiences I have encountered which challenged my faith and resilience.”

He emphasized that the song aims to encourage believers and non-believers alike to remain steadfast in their faith and seek God’s intervention through prayer.

The accompanying music video, produced by Ignatius Media, perfectly complements the emotional depth of the song, offering viewers a visual representation of its powerful message. Set against a backdrop of stirring imagery, the video brings to life the themes of faith, perseverance, and divine intervention portrayed in “Me Haw.”

Michael Danso’s musical journey has been marked by a commitment to spreading the message of hope and faith through his music.

With his debut album, “Divine Flavour,” released in 2021, featuring collaborations with gospel music luminaries such as Joe Mettle, Koda, and Echoes of Victory, Michael Danso has solidified his position as a rising star in the gospel music scene.

As he prepares to release his highly anticipated second album in 2025, Michael Danso continues to captivate audiences with his soul-stirring music and unwavering dedication to his craft.

With “Me Haw,” he offers listeners a powerful reminder of the importance of faith and prayer in navigating life’s challenges.

As gospel lovers eagerly await his upcoming album, Michael Danso’s music continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration in an ever-changing world.

