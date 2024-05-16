A cousin of the late actor, Junior Pope, Mr. Agu, has shared insights into their last conversation before the actor’s tragic demise.

In a conversation with WITHIN NIGERIA, Mr. Agu recounted meeting Junior Pope at a film location in Enugu, where they discussed the actor’s aspirations and plans for the future.

According to Mr. Agu, Junior Pope was brimming with vision and ambition, particularly regarding the establishment of his own production company.

“He had a lot of visions and plans,” Mr. Agu revealed. “He told me that he would like to establish a local film industry for the people of the Nsukka area to harvest new talents from the area.”

Tragically, Junior Pope’s dreams were cut short by a boat tragedy during a movie shoot.

Along with four other crew members, including a soundman and makeup artist, he lost his life in the accident.

Meanwhile, reparations are made for his burial in the coming weeks.

Junior Pope leaves behind a grieving wife and three children.

His untimely passing has not only left a void in the hearts of his loved ones but also in the Nollywood community, where he was respected for his talent and dedication to his craft.

MORE