Gospel musician, ACP Kofi Sarpong has shared heartfelt sentiments following the passing of his esteemed colleague, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, affectionately known as KODA.

Reflecting on KODA’s legacy, ACP Sarpong stressed the late musician’s unwavering commitment to excellence in his craft.

“KODA is synonymous with dedication to his musical craft, consistently delivering quality content to uplift and inspire audiences” he mourned.

He further highlighted KODA’s remarkable attributes of humility and compassion, traits that endeared him to many.

“His humility and genuine compassion for others were truly exceptional, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him,” Sarpong expressed in an interview with JoyPrime TV.

In paying tribute to KODA’s artistic prowess, Sarpong reiterated, “KODA was a true artisan, never settling for mediocrity in his work, whether it be for himself or in service to God. His musical compositions were nothing short of exceptional.”

Addressing the suddenness of KODA’s passing, ACP Sarpong urged individuals to be prepared to face life’s uncertainties.

“This loss serves as a poignant reminder that we must always be ready, as life is fragile and fleeting,” Sarpong remarked. “Let us cherish one another and seek reconciliation, for tomorrow is never promised.”

