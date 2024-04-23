Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste, ACP Kofi Sarpong has revealed the financial struggles faced by many gospel musicians within the industry.

During an interview on Prime Morning on Joy Prime on April 22, Sarpong candidly shared his own challenges, particularly regarding the business aspect of gospel music.

He recounted instances where his passion for ministry led him to perform at events without following the proper protocols.

However, ACP Kofi Sarpong noted that such informal arrangements often resulted in inadequate compensation, not only for himself but also for the instrumentalists and backup singers who depend on these gigs for their livelihood.

“I even had a problem with my manager over this. Because under normal circumstances, if I’m invited to a programme, it should go through him. And then he tells me we go in here and all that. But before he realises it, I’m somewhere ministering. And after all these ministrations, what I gain out of it is malt and meat pie.

“And then these musicians we work with (the instrumentalists and backup singers) some of them, this is what they do to cater for themselves. So if they follow you, you cannot go take meat pies and tell them that this is what you were given. No, it’s not right. So sometimes I had to go into my own account and pay them,” he said.

He therefore urged stakeholders in the gospel music industry to support artists financially, acknowledging the significant role they play in ministry and entertainment.

ALSO READ:

Bobrisky appeals against six-month sentence

More celebrities open up on battle with G6PD deficiency after KODA’s death

Philipa Baafi releases new single “Eda Ho Pefee”