Celebrated gospel musician and police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Sarpong, on Friday graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He obtained first-class honours in Public Administration.

The musician, who has risen through the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service, and was recently promoted to ACP took to his Instagram page to share the news with fans and followers.

He wrote: Ladies & Gentlemen, your Assistant Commissioner of Police with a 1st Class in BSc. Public Administration from #GIMPA @gimpa_greenhill. Thank you JESUS!!.

Others, including political activist Kwame A Plus as well as actor and politician John Dumelo, and NPP’s Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye, who both bagged Masters Degrees, graduated on the same day.