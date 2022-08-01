A 25-year-old car sprayer, Christian Ayeh, has allegedly committed suicide at Kasoa Rock City in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggested the incident happened on Saturday after he drank palm wine with some friends.

This was at about 4:00 pm but Mr Ayeh was never seen again until he was found hanging dead in his room.

Narrating the incident, the father of the deceased, Okyere Boateng, said they do not yet know the cause of death.

He explained he has bought a car for the deceased to operate as a commercial ‘trotro’ driver and he was hopeful the deceased will soon start work to support the house.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, Kwame Amoah, expressed shock after examining the body.

He, however, did not make any public statement but instead appealed to Ghanaians to always check up on their neighbours.