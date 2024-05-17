In a press release issued on Thursday, May 16, the GRA said these claims are entirely false and should be dismissed by the Ghanaian public.

The Authority stated that, its procedures for calculating duties are strictly governed by the provisions outlined in the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891).

According to the GRA, the assessment of duties and taxes on imported vehicles is determined primarily by the country of origin, along with the vehicle’s cost, freight charges, and insurance expenses.

The GRA urged the public to disregard any misinformation regarding its operations, reaffirming its commitment to upholding integrity and accountability in its mandate to collect revenue for national development.

Read full statement below: