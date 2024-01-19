A 22-year-old housekeeper is standing trial for the alleged murder of her mistress after stealing over $5,600 from her Ayeduase residence in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accused, identified as Maku Kuame, is reported to have killed her mistress, Margaret Oppong, 83, after she interrogated her about the missing money at home.

The son of the deceased, Kwame Boateng, claims the accused admitted the murder to the police.

“She told the police that she plotted with her boyfriend to get rid of our mother after she kept questioning her about the missing dollars in the house”.

“My mother has children outside the country and so we send her money from time to time. She lost $32,000, then followed with $18,000 and later $200 and $400 respectively,“ he disclosed.

“Upon suspicion that the house help was behind the missing monies, my mother threatened to arrest her if she failed to return the amount. Before she could do anything, the suspect allegedly allowed her boyfriend into the house, accosted my mother in her room and killed her.”

The lady who was arrested on December 22, 2023, first appeared before the Asokwa District Court on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

She was further remanded into police custody to make a second appearance on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.

The police prosecutors say investigations into the case of murder have been completed with a duplicate docket sent to the Attorney-Generals’ office for advice.

The relieving judge, Kwaku Baah Frimpong, granted their request for an adjournment of the case.

The accused was remanded into police custody and the case was adjourned to February 2, 2024.

The family of the deceased are disturbed over the incident and have vowed to pursue the case in the interest of justice.

“An autopsy report is ready and so, this will pave the way for her to be buried and the final funeral rites have been slated for 25th May. The family remains unsettled by this terrible loss, and we will continue to seek justice for our late mother,” said Joyce Dabosub, a family member.

