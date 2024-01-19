In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the members of Neighbors Connect, a group of dedicated Facebook friends, have made a significant impact on the lives of the pupils at Asofan MA4 Basic School in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

Neighbors Connect, known for its annual philanthropic endeavours, is more than just a group of friends but a collective force for positive change.

Their mission centres around giving back to society, and this year, their focus was on the deprived public school children at Asofan MA4 Basic School.

Founder of Neighbors Connect, Josephine Ekua Asmah, in an interview with Adom News shared the inspiring story behind their recent donation drive.

“Last year, we visited those less privileged at Circle, providing them with essential care such as haircuts and medical attention. We distributed dresses and food, touching the lives of those in need. This year, we chose Asofan MA4 Basic School because we noticed many learners wearing torn uniforms and worn-out school slippers. Our goal is to boost their confidence by addressing these basic needs,” she said.

She said the group’s dedication to uplift communities goes beyond the confines of social media.

They actively contribute to help those with fewer privileges, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose.

Their impact extends to donating tangible items such as shoes, school uniforms, pens, pencils, socks, ⁠exercise and note books.

“We believe in the power of collective action,” Josephine emphasized.

“Whether you’re part of a church, a Facebook team, or a WhatsApp group, we encourage others to join hands and help those in need. It’s amazing what we can achieve when we come together,” she added.

During the donation, the faces of the beneficiaries beamed with smiles as bright as the promise of a better future.

The children expressed gratitude to the Neighbors Connect team for the support, stating the act of kindness has not only provided essential items but has also sown the seeds of hope and empowerment in their hearts.

As the pupils wear their new uniforms and shoes, equipped with pens and books, they step into a future filled with new found confidence, thanks to the caring souls at Neighbors Connect.