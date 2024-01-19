The founder and leader of Mount Zion International Ministries, Jedidiah Henry Kore popularly known as Prophet Ogya says his life is in danger following his failed prediction on Egypt versus Ghana game in the 2023 AFCON.

The man of God has revealed unknown persons are already coming after him.

“My life is in danger now for reasons I don’t even know. I was returning from a radio station and saw two men on a motorbike trailing me. They were wearing helmets so I couldn’t see their faces. They followed my car until we almost got to a police barrier before they disappeared,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Ahead of the game on Thursday, Prophet Ogya prophesied the Black Stars will suffer a humiliating defeat in the match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

However, he noted that he was still interceding on the team’s behalf for God to change the narrative.

The prophet added that, the only way Ghana’s national team could avoid the defeat was to wear red jerseys but the team managed to secure a draw against Egypt.

The failed prediction has attracted backlash from a section of Ghanaians and football fans.

The prophet said some people are also calling him fake, a situation he described as worrying.

Meanwhile, in the final group games, the Black Stars must win against Mozambique and hope for a positive result in the game between Egypt and Cape Verde.

ALSO READ: