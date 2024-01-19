Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is convinced the Black Stars should have secured a victory against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite scoring twice to put Ghana in the lead on his AFCON debut, the team was unable to maintain their advantage, settling for a 2-2 draw against the Pharaohs on Thursday night.

Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, initially gave Ghana the lead in the first half. However, a misjudged back pass from Inaki Williams led to Omar Marmoush intercepting the ball, rounding goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, and slotting it into an empty net.

Kudus managed to restore Ghana’s lead in the 71st minute, but celebrations were short-lived as Osman Bukari, a substitute for Williams, was also dispossessed.

This error allowed Mostafa Mohamed to level the score for the North Africans, denying the Black Stars a crucial three points.

After the match, the 23-year-old, who was named Man of the Match, expressed his frustration at Ghana’s missed opportunity.

“We got a point today. I felt we deserved more because the goals [Egypt] scored were from some silly mistakes from us which we need to learn from” he stated.

Following the draw with Egypt, Ghana now has one point from two games, having previously lost to Cape Verde in their opening fixture.

The team, led by Chris Hughton, will now face Mozambique in their final Group B game on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, aiming to secure passage into the knockout stages.