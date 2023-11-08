A group of 35 individuals, armed with weapons, have invaded Amanfrom Dunkwa, a neighborhood within the Ngleshie Amanfrom area of the Ga South Municipality.

According to reports, two people sustained injuries while others fled into nearby bushes.

Residents of Amanfrom Dunkwa, Papase numbers 1 and 2, as well as Kasoa Ofaakor, are now living in constant fear due to the repeated attacks by land guards.

Prior to this incident, they are said to have attacked residents leading to deaths and loss of property.

Some residents who sustained machete wounds recounted that about 30 suspected land guards assaulted them when they tried to stop them from demolition structures on their land.

They claim the land guards intend to resell the lands.

Two victims were severely beaten and stabbed multiple times during the altercation.

A Nissan Rogue four-wheel-drive vehicle with registration number GN 1166-15 had its tires deflated and the rear view mirrors shattered during the incident.

The Omankralo of Amanfrom Dunkwa, Okoh Lamptey said several cases related to land guard activities have been reported to the police but no arrests have been made.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Geore Akuffo Dampare to intervene since their lives are in danger.