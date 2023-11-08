Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United’s squad for the Champions League trip to FC Copenhagen, with manager Erik ten Hag insisting the striker is “committed” to the club.

The 26-year-old, who has struggled for form this season, missed the 1-0 win at Fulham after a knock in training.

But he will travel for Wednesday’s game, looking to improve on his record of one goal in 14 games so far.

“He’s investing hard work in training to get back into form,” said Ten Hag.

“Marcus is very committed to Manchester United.”

When asked if the England forward would be ready for the match in Denmark, Ten Hag replied: “100%. (He) missed one game with a small knock.”

Rashford was United’s top scorer in 2022-23 with 30 goals across all competitions, but has only netted once this season – in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September.

Defender Victor Lindelof is also back in the squad for the game at Copenhagen, having missed Saturday’s game at Fulham which the Red Devils won late on through a Bruno Fernandes goal.

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make his first European appearance of the season after recovering from injury, while 19-year-old Omari Forson has travelled with the team.

Midfielder Casemiro remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, while defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia also miss out.

‘You can’t compare Old Trafford with Parken’

United have endured a wretched start to the season, including recent back-to-back 3-0 home losses to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

The win at Fulham was just their eighth from 16 games in all competitions so far this campaign.

The Red Devils began the Champions League group stage with two losses but Harry Maguire’s header and Andre Onana’s injury-time penalty save gave them their first points in the home game with Copenhagen two weeks ago.

They are six points behind group leaders Bayern Munich, with Turkish side Galatasaray second, a point above United before Wednesday’s fixtures.

A second victory over Copenhagen would thrust United back into contention for the last 16, but the Danish side’s boss Jacob Neestrup insists it won’t be easy for them.

“For me, it’s not about hope. For me, it’s about strong belief that we can get a result,” said Neestrup.

“I think the game over 95 minutes [at Old Trafford] was totally equal and I expect the same tomorrow.”

He also promised United a hostile atmosphere inside Parken Stadium.

“What can they expect? When I stepped into Old Trafford then I felt the historical atmosphere,” he added.

“But you can’t compare Old Trafford with Parken because the intensity is times 100 in terms of what we played in two weeks ago.

“Then this is a standard (that), for me, is way above Premier League, to be honest.”