Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest goalscorer in Champions League history as his late header helped Porto beat Royal Antwerp in Group H.

Pepe, 40 years and 254 days old, scored his side’s second with a thumping 91st-minute finish, becoming the first player over 40 to score in European football’s showpiece competition.

Francesco Totti had held the oldest scorer record at 38 years and 59 days.

Pepe is also the oldest outfield player in the competition’s history.

He broke that record when he started against the same opponents on October 25.

Goalkeeper Marco Ballotta is the Champions League’s oldest appearance maker – he was 43 years and 252 days old when he played for Lazio against Real Madrid in December 2007.

Champions League’s oldest scorers

Pepe (FC Porto) v Royal Antwerp, 7 November 2023 – 40 years and 254 days

Francesco Totti (Roma) v CSKA Moskva, 25 November 2014 – 38 years 59 days

Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) v Benfica, 14 September 2011 – 37 years 290 days

Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan) v Real Madrid, 3 November 2010 – 37 years 87 days

Javier Zanetti (Inter) v Tottenham Hotspur, 20 November 2010 – 37 years 72 days

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) v Celtic, 2 November 2022 – 37 years 54 days

Edin Dzeko (Inter) v AC Milan, 10 May 2023 – 37 years 54 days

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) v Paris St-Germain, 07 November 2023 – 37 years 38 days