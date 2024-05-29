The General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, expressed admiration for the campaign slogan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his view, it has a positive impact on the country.

Dr. Baah disclosed this during an engagement between Dr. Bawumia and the TUC as part of his “Bold Solutions Engagements” with identifiable groups.

“Dr. Bawumia once said, ‘Ideas, systems, and institutions are ingredients for transforming a country. Let me maintain that ‘It is Possible,’ and I think that positive message is very important for the country” he stated.

The TUC General Secretary described Dr. Bawumia’s vision for digitalization as one of his significant ideas.

Dr. Yaw Baah also presented what he termed the TUC Manifesto, advocating for collective efforts to solve the power crisis once and for all.

He further proposed a constitutional amendment to rebalance the distribution of power between the President and the people.

