The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has revealed that the six-hour paper-and-pencil examination currently used to determine teacher professionalism cannot accurately gauge the true professionalism of a trained teacher.

According to her, the current examination, which is part of the licensure process, does not provide an accurate reflection of teacher professionalism.

Prof Opoku Agyemang stated that, if the NDC is elected to power in the December 7 general election, trained teachers will be issued provisional licenses, qualifying them for employment as teachers with proper salaries, rather than being treated as National Service Personnel receiving allowances.

She made these remarks while presenting a paper on behalf of NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama at the maiden Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Presidential Policy Lecture at the University of Cape Coast.

During the event, the National GRASAG President, Emmanuel Owusu, appealed to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the NDC to restructure the Scholarship Secretariat to provide scholarships to the poor and needy should they win the election.

He also urged the NDC to address challenges facing the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GET FUND) to ensure it serves its intended purpose.