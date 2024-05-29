The ECOWAS Resident Representative, Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, has called on Ghana to safeguard its longstanding peace in the forthcoming December 2024 polls.

He highlighted Ghana’s reputation as a model peaceful country and a reference point for other West African nations.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event held in commemoration of ECOWAS Day, themed “ECOWAS Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil stressed the importance of maintaining peace during the electoral process.

He emphasised that Ghanaians should ensure that the elections are conducted successfully and peacefully.

Ambassador Wakil noted that Ghana’s peaceful elections would serve as an inspiration to other member states within the region.

He urged all stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, and citizens, to work together to uphold Ghana’s democratic values and stability.

“Ghana remains a reference point and an inspiration to other member states because of the series of peaceful elections that have been taking place here.

“I think we are now going into the ninth general election successfully. Yes of course, there are always hiccups here and there but generally speaking, Ghana remains a reference point in conducting peaceful elections. And we hope that this time around too, they will maintain that reputation.

“The reputation is already well established. We want to make sure that Ghana maintains this reputation to continue to serve as an inspiration to its neighbours, especially in the sub-region,” he said.